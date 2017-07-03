Australian invention modernises IVF

GENEVA, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology's Annual Meeting in Geneva has today heard that a world first Australian invention has modernised one of the key IVF processes by automating and standardising steps that are currently performed manually.

Genea Biomedx's Gavi automates key stages of vitrification - the process of freezing IVF patients' embryos for use in later cycles or whilst awaiting results from genetic screening.

In Australia, the leading technology is exclusive to Genea clinics meaning only Genea patients have access to Gavi and its vitrification outcomes.

Results presented today show clinical outcomes of day five embryos vitrified using the Gavi system are comparable to the traditional manual CRYOTOP® system. Gavi also offers time savings through standardising what is traditionally a highly manual process which is subject to environment and human variation.

"In IVF labs across the world, vitrification is currently undertaken many times each day, requiring a high level of manual dexterity and leading to variations between embryologists and clinics in the way embryos are handled and the outcomes achieved," Genea Biomedx General Manager Dr Tammie Roy said.

She added, "we know that the more experience an embryologist has in the manual process the better the outcomes. By implementing Gavi and therefore standardising the vitrification process, every embryo in the lab is treated exactly the same way despite the embryologist's level of experience".

In the Genea clinics that were assessed for this study the Gavi system provided immediate high level survival rates thus demonstrating the potential to reduce the learning curve that is experienced by embryologists in the manual process.

Vitrification of embryos is an essential component of an effective assisted conception program. Genea Medical Director, Associate Professor Mark Bowman said, "at Genea, most patients are likely to have more than one viable embryo so preserving extra embryos for patients to complete their family or try again is imperative." He added, "it's all part of our commitment to getting women pregnant in the least number of stimulated cycles."

