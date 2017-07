YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for June 2017 of 143,328 units, an increase of 2 percent over the prior year and a June record.



Nissan Division finished June with 131,057 sales, up 1 percent.



Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a June record, up 20 percent. Sales of the Rogue crossover set a June record with sales 34,349, up 17 percent.



