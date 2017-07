DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported that its June U.S. sales totaled 227,979 vehicles, down 5.1 percent compared to last year. Ford Brand sales totaled 218,704 vehicles, a decrease of 5.4 percent.



June retail results totaled 152,396 vehicles, flat versus prior year's retail results. Lincoln retail sales increased 11.3 percent in June.



First-half company sales were 1,301,102 vehicles, a 3.8 percent decline from previous year. First-half retail sales were down 2.1 percent, with 864,156 vehicles sold.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX