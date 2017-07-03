

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) reported that total U.S. Sales for the month of June 2017 were 243,155 vehicles, down 4.7 percent from last year's 255,210 vehicles.



Monthly U.S. retail sales were 202,908 vehicles, down about 3 percent from the same period last year. However, in the fastest growing U.S. retail market segment, GM's crossover retail sales were up 23 percent, due largely to the strength of Chevrolet Equinox, which were up 36 percent. Buick's U.S. retail sales were up 6 percent.



GM's U.S. Commercial sales were up 36 percent, for its best June since 2006. Commercial and Government sales were 77 percent of GM's fleet sales for the month. U.S. daily rental sales were down nearly 11,000 vehicles or 54 percent in June, as planned.



By the end of 2017, GM will offer customers the U.S. industry's newest and broadest lineup of crossovers.



The company anticipates it will end 2017 with approximately the same day supply of vehicles as it did at the end of 2016 with fewer cars and more trucks and crossovers in the mix.



Pickup and utility sales are expected to be stronger in the second half of the year.



