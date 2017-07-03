Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market 4.50% CAGR to 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthcare revenue cycle management software market 2017 report says one of the major drivers for this industry is increase in recovery audits due to changing healthcare regulations. Healthcare service providers are under constant pressure caused by the change in government regulations in the healthcare sector. They are experiencing a rise in the cost of operations and a reduction in revenues. In addition, the revenue of the provider is under continuous scrutiny and audit by recovery audit contractors.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the healthcare revenue cycle management software market is strong clinical network connectivity with medical practitioners. Clinical integration is the coordination in the healthcare network across functions, people, and activities. Clinical integration with physicians enables the healthcare companies to enhance the efficiency and quality of the healthcare system. Successful clinical integration between physicians and hospitals helps build a payment model as it takes both quality and cost into consideration. Clinical information can be completely integrated with EHR for the transition to new payment models.

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth industry analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this industry. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from the sale of RCM solutions that include software suits, which are standalone and integrated solutions across the globe.



Further, the healthcare revenue cycle management software market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is selection of vendors to meet specific needs. The availability of RCM software vendors that are not solely focused on the healthcare sector makes the selection of the right vendor difficult. For optimizing RCM, prior experience in the healthcare sector is mandatory. Often, vendors with broad insurance experiences that are not specific to the healthcare sector take up hospital contracts. These service providers are unlikely to grasp the healthcare functions, placing the hospitals at a risk of underperforming or even regulatory compliance violations.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive industry and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Life Science Software Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global life science software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the period 2017-2021. This market research identifies Medidata Solutions, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, and Veeva Systems as the leading players in the global life science software market. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ArisGlobal, DXC technology, Ducen, EPAM Systems, FUJITSU, GE Healthcare, HCL Technologies, Instem Group of Companies, PDS, Persistent Systems, Signiant, and Xybion.



