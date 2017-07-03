Sweden, Lund, 2017-07-03 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of outstanding shares and votes in Doro AB has during June increased by 517,000, which is attributable to the exercise of employee warrants in the incentive program established in August 2014.



As of June 30, 2017, the total number of shares in Doro amounts to 23,755,255.



For more information, please contact: Magnus Eriksson, CFO, +46 (0)46 280 50 06



