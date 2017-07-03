Arion Bank will be offering covered bonds on 5 July. The Bank will be tapping three ISK denominated covered bond issues on 5 July 2017, ARION CBI 25, ARION CB 19 and ARION CB 22.



According to Arion Bank's issuance schedule the Bank intends to offer ISK denominated covered bonds on the first Wednesday of every month throughout the year. See the Bank's website for the issuance schedule:



https://www.arionbanki.is/english/about-us/investor-relations/debt-investors/is suance-sched



For further information please contact Kristin Erla Jonsdottir of Arion Bank's Funding division at kristin.erla.jonsdottir@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 6272.