South Korean-headquartered solar firm launches European market charm offensive with launch of new PV modules and battery systems designed specifically to meet demands of the continent.

Hanwha Q Cells, the Tier-1 South Korean solar company, has today launched two new products designed specifically for the European PV market.

Its Q.Flat-G4 product comprises Q.ANTUM based solar modules and a triangular mounting structure that has been designed for installation on flat roof spaces. The design aims to lower installation costs and maximize energy yield on even the tightest and least optimum commercial and industrial (C&I) roof space, claims Hanwha Q Cells.

Also being introduced to the European market today ...

