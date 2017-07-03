

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 187,348 units, a 7 percent decrease from last year's 202,421 units.



Sales of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler 300 full-size sedan were up year-over-year in June. Sales of the Pacifica - the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 - were up 59 percent in June, compared with the same month a year ago.



In June, retail sales of 139,947 units were down 5 percent compared with the same month in 2016, and represented 75 percent of total sales. In line with FCA's strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 47,401 units were down as expected 15 percent year over year. The largest planned volume reduction in June fleet sales came from the Jeep brand which reduced its fleet sales number by 49 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 25 percent of total June sales.



Sales of the Ram pickup truck were up 5 percent year over year for its best June sales ever. The Ram ProMaster full-size van and Ram ProMaster City van also posted their best June sales ever.



Sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee - the most awarded SUV ever - were up 21 percent in June for its best June sales since 2005.



Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,017 units were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago.



