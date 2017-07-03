

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. is making some significant changes to one of the biggest attractions at its theme parks, by ending the 'wench auction' on the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride after 50 years.



The characters depicted as wenches in the 'wench auction' sequence will now be reconfigured to show a mix of male and female animatronic characters standing in a line to auction off their personal goods such as jewelry and clocks. Earlier, the scene featured a group of women tied together and standing in a line to be sold off as slaves.



The proposed new banner will now read as 'Auction, Surrender Yer Loot', instead of 'Auction - Take a Wench for a Bride.'



One of the redhead wenches will join the pirates ranks in the new display and help the people unload their valuables at the auction.



In the 1990s, the pirates were changed by Disney from being shown as pursing female victims to chasing food in the possession of these women.



The new changes will be made at three of Disney's Parks - first in Paris in July, followed by Disney's marquee locations in Orlando and Anaheim in 2018.



Disney announced the changes in a blog post that includes an artist's rendering of the new Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort scenes.



'Captain Barbossa, from the blockbuster films, will appear in the attraction for the first time, joining a skeletal crew in a scene unique to Disneyland Paris. Also, ghostly visages of Davy Jones and Blackbeard will warn that 'dead men DO tell tales!,' Dinsey said in the blog post.



