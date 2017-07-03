AG President Osinbajo Represents Nigeria at the Summit of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Ethiopia

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be representing Nigeria today at the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He will be joining heads of states & governments from all over the continent and other invited global & continental leaders.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530165/Yemi_Osinbajo_Nigeria.jpg )



The session is themed "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth," but will also discuss the report on the Institutional Reform of the AU, peace & security issues, and the reform of the United Nations Security Council among other topics on the summit agenda.

Prof. Osinbajo leaves Nigeria this morning and is expected back later today.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President