Seasam Oy, part of the ZetaDisplay Group, signs an agreement for the delivery of Digital Signage to local real estate agents belonging to one of the largest real estate chains in Finland.



The agreement runs for 3 years and deliveries will begin shortly. Seasam estimates the potential of approximately SEK 9 million during the contract period.



Since 30 June 2017, Seasam has been part of the Swedish ZetaDisplay Group and is Finland's second largest supplier of Digital Signage with long experience in the industry. Seasam's customer base includes K-citymarket, Kotipizza, Burger King, Picnic, Neste, O'Learys, Helmi Savings Bank and many others. Along with ZetaDisplay's existing operations, the merged business will have an even more leading position with a very strong customer base in Finland.



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors. The company has over 90 employees and sales offices located in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.



