Figures released by U.K. government ahead of the G20 Summit show U.K. was at 8.9% renewable energy penetration at the end of 2016. EU target for 2020 is 15%, and Conservative ministers admit there is still work to do.

The U.K. faces a stiff challenge over the next three years if it is to meet its European Union (EU) target of achieving 15% renewable energy penetration by 2020.

The target leaves the country with the fourth-steepest clean energy mountain to climb among EU members behind France, Ireland and the Netherlands, and Antoinette Sandbach, a Conservative MP and former member of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) department has admitted that to reach that goal the government has to do more.

"I do think it is possible to hit the 15% target, but it's clearly going to require focus from the government," Sandbach said, adding that there does now appear to be progress in the transport sector.

