Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB completes the acquisition of ALcontrol 03-Jul-2017 / 15:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.* *SYNLAB completes acquisition of ALcontrol* Munich, 3 July 2017 - SYNLAB Limited (together with its subsidiaries 'the Group') announces that following receipt of applicable approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities, the Group has completed today the acquisition of 100 % of the shares of ALcontrol Group Limited, a major European provider of environmental testing services. ______________________________________________________________________________ ___ - Ends - *Forward-Looking Information is Subject to Risk and Uncertainty* This press release may include certain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and Synlab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. *For more information**:* +------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |*SYNLAB* |+49 69 9203 7185 | | | | |Victoria Gräfin |victoria.strachwitz@fticonsulting.com| |Strachwitz, | | | | | |FTI Consulting | | +------------------------+-------------------------------------+ Language: English ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: ACQ TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 Sequence No.: 4372 End of Announcement EQS News Service 588787 03-Jul-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2017 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)