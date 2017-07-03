

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Justin Bieber did not disappoint around 50,000 of his fans by deciding at last minute to turn up in Hyde Park for a Sunday evening headlining show, but he left them baffled later by ranting about having a cold and shoving Vicks vaporub up his nose.



Bieber's was the third sold out show of the weekend at the fortnight-long British Summer Time festival (BST) in London.



Bieber's performance was not one of his best as he went on a series of bizarre rants due to a bad cold, reports said. He apologized to his fans saying he was 'having a bad night' as he struggled to make it through his set.



To the screaming crowds, the Canadian superstar began with 'Mark My Words' followed by a slick dance routine to 'Where Are Ü Now,' and one of his earlier and most-loved hits 'Boyfriend'. As fireworks exploded into the summer sky, Justin and his troupe of dancers burst into a rapid choreographed routine hit 'I'll Show You'.



With the sun beginning to set over Hyde Park, he told the crowds 'Let's slow it down a bit' and they joined Justin for an acoustic rendition of 'Love Yourself'.



The headlining show also included the teen pop star's other hits 'Let Me Love You', 'Life Is Worth Living' and 'Baby'. The star praised the crowds of London before bringing his 90-minute set to a close. The first weekend at British Summer Time Hyde Park ended with his biggest anthem 'Sorry' and a final flourish of fireworks.



