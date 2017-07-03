

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the 'Company') (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546) Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the 'Fund')



The Company announces that with effect from Monday, 26 June, 2017 the Company's registered office has changed from Elizabeth House, 9 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3RT to:



28 Esplanade St Helier Jersey JE2 3QA



For further information please contact:



JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Assistant Secretary +44 (0)1481 702 400



Dean Orrico Director +1 203 709 4016



