Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal coating additives marketreport. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global coating additives market is dominated by global vendors, including AkzoNobel, ALTANA, BASF, Evonik Industries, and The Dow Chemical Company. These players have a vast geographic presence with massive production facilities located globally. However, there are a sizeable number of small regional vendors that hold significant shares in the market.

"Key vendors are focusing on R&D activities to discover new product applications to meet the increasing demand for advanced coating additives. They are also concentrating on penetrating untapped markets, such as Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Manufacturers seek to safeguard their competitiveness in the face of expected economic, environmental, and various other challenges," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead additives, adhesives, and sealants analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that companies are trying to maintain a competitive edge by executing new technologies and increasing the margins in response to fluctuating market conditions in the end-use industries.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel was formed through the merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries. It is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of specialty chemicals, paints, and performance coatings worldwide. The company serves customers from transportation, consumer goods, building and infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

ALTANA

ALTANA manufactures high-quality specialty chemicals. The company concentrates on providing innovative and environmentally compatible solutions for many industries, including coating, paint and plastic processors, printing, cosmetics, and electrical and electronic. It offers additives, special coatings and adhesives, effect pigments, sealants and compounds, impregnating resins and varnishes, and testing and measuring instruments.

BASF

BASF offers chemicals and intermediates, including plasticizers, solvents, monomers, glues, and electronic chemicals. The company also offers raw materials for plastics, detergents, textile fibers, plant protection, pharmaceuticals, and paints and coatings industries. Its end users include the automotive, construction, agriculture, oil, plastics, electrical and electronics, furniture, and paper industries.

Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries is one of the leading specialty chemicals companies. The company has a prominent global presence and generates more than 80% of sales outside Germany. The company has five primary business segments, including nutrition and care, resource efficiency, performance materials, services, and others.

The Dow Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company provides solutions for clean water, increasing agricultural productivity, and clean energy generation and conservation, through its product portfolio that includes advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and agro-sciences, manufactured in its production facilities situated globally.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 10,000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 800 technologies across 50+ countries. Technavio has more than 500 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading-edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

