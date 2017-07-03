

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of protesters marched in dozens of cities across the United States Sunday calling on Congress to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.



Demonstrators hoisted signs and chanted anti-Trump slogans voicing their displeasure with Trump's immigration policies, his business ties abroad, and possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



Some of them read, 'We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter,' 'Illegitimate Corrupt Puppet,' 'Trump 2020: Better crazy than stupid,' 'Worst President Ever,' 'Lock Him Up' and 'This is the last straw.'



Many had American flags hoisted over their shoulders or tied around their necks.



The Sunday marches were held in 46 US cities, reports said. The largest of them was in LA, where about 10,000 protesters turned out.



The Los Angeles marchers carried a black coffin draped in red, white and blue flowers, topped with a hand-written sign: 'The Presidency 1789-2017.'



The other cities included Chicago, New York, Austin, San Francisco, Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Iowa, Rock Island, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Palm Beach, Florida.



Simultaneously, some pro-Trump demonstrations also were held to counter the protesters in many cities.



The nationwide call for impeachment marches was given by the High Plains Circle of Non-Violence for 'the 99% of Americans who are either victimized or exploited by the Trump regime'.



The organizers also convened an impeachment march in Amarillo to let the world know that although it is part of the most Republican voting district in the United States, 'we are not Trump City USA'.



'We have a very strong and determined resistance movement that is not going away,' the group said on Facebook.



