03.07.2017
PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration

3 July 2017

Rightmove plc

Director's Declaration

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that Peter Williams, non-executive director, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of DP Eurasia N.V. the master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Shares in DP Eurasia NV were today admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Telephone 01908 712058


