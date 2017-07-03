

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - RadioShack's creditors have filed a lawsuit against Sprint Corp. (S), accusing the wireless carrier of destroying nearly 6,000 jobs and preventing the struggling electronic chain's recovery, according to media reports.



The suit reportedly alleges that Sprint's breach of contract with RadioShack's parent, General Wireless Operations Inc., forced the company into bankruptcy for a second time in March this year.



RadioShack had first filed for bankruptcy in 2015. The company closed about half of its 4,000 stores and sold another 1,700 to creditor Standard General LP, which teamed up with Sprint to form General Wireless. The deal created 1,400 mini-stores housed in Sprint locations, plus several hundred franchised units.



RadioShack's creditors have accused Sprint of using the co-branding partnership formed between the two companies in 2015 to its own selfish benefit.



In a lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court this week, the creditors allege that Sprint did not follow through with providing inventory and staff to the shared stores. Instead, they claim that Sprint used highly-confidential information from the partnership to open competing stores near RadioShack's most successful locations.



The lawsuit alleges that Sprint's action destroyed nearly 6,000 RadioShack jobs and prevented the chain's recovery. The suit is seeking $500 million in damages from Sprint.



Meanwhile, Sprint said it will fight the lawsuit and is disappointed by the creditors' claims.



