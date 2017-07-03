As of July 4, 2017, the following instrument issued by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft listed on STO Structured Products Units will change market segment, short name, trading code and trading lot.



ISIN SE0009857972 ----------------------------------------------------- Current Market Segment STO Structured Products Units ----------------------------------------------------- Current Short Name SPR TW WIN SVE 22 ----------------------------------------------------- Current Trading Code SPR_TW_WIN_SVE_22 ----------------------------------------------------- Current Trading Lot 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- New Market Segment STO Structured Products ----------------------------------------------------- New Short Name SPR TW WIN SVE 23 ----------------------------------------------------- New Trading Code SPR_TW_WIN_SVE_23 ----------------------------------------------------- New Trading Lot 10 000 -----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.