Monkton Headmaster Surprises Pupils and Parents Mid-Way Through his Speech Day Address....by Breaking into Song!

BATH, England, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The traditional speech day address from the Headmaster at Monkton went out of the window this Saturday 1st July 2017 when he broke into song in front of hundreds of pupils and parents.

The surprise performance of 'One Day More' by Chris Wheeler came mid-way during his speech to the pupils who are leaving the senior school, which is based just a mile from Bath in Monkton Combe. The performance was filmed from the audience and has been seen by thousands of people online - https://youtu.be/27dDX-CpuLw

Channelling his inner Jean Valjean, Mr Wheeler began the song from Les Misérables, before other teachers took up to the tune too, including Deputy Head Joe Sidders, English teacher Joanna House, , Mathematics teacher Alice Fox, History teacher Sam Palmer and many more.

A number of Monkton pupils were also in on the secretly planned performance which delighted the audience of parents and graduating students.

A video of the performance on the Monkton Facebook page has been seen by over 30,000 people, with hundreds of comments congratulating the school. One parent said "Been to a few prize givings, this one was outstanding!!" and a Monkton pupil added, "It was brilliant. Genius idea! Chris and co., you really rock!"

Monkton is based just a mile outside of Bath in Combe Down and Monkton Combe. It is an independent, co-educational boarding and day school for pupils aged 2-18. Monkton will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2018 and, like many public schools, boasts an illustrious alumni including Olympic Gold medallists,members of Shackleton's Antarctic Expedition, the curator of TED Talks, Chris Anderson, and the former Head of the British Secret Intelligence Service Sir Richard Dearlove KCMG OBE.

Monkton's Principal Chris Wheeler said, "I am always keen to show pupils that just as we ask them to put themselves out there, so we are prepared to do the same. There aren't many schools where the deputy head, medical centre nurse, a houseparent, pupils and even a governor would be prepared to risk embarrassment in the name of fun but I am very proud that Monkton is one."

You can view the surprise performance by Monkton Headmaster Mr Chris Wheeler at https://youtu.be/27dDX-CpuLw and

https://www.facebook.com/MonktonSchool/posts/1115329638568520