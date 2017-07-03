Technavio market research analysts forecast theglobal heat pump water heater market to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005277/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global heat pump water heater market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global heat pump water heater marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists residential and non-residential sector as the two major end-user segments, of which the residential sector dominated the market with close to 53% of the market share in 2016.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio forengineering tools research, "The global heat pump market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the growth of the construction industry in developing countries, the need to conserve energy and the shift to unconventional sources of energy."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global heat pump water heater market:

Rising global energy consumption coupled with recovery in housing sector

Growing demand for geothermal heat pumps

Operational benefits over conventional systems

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising global energy consumption coupled with recovery in housing sector

Growing population, along with rapid economic growth globally will lead to the increase in the demand for energy. The combined impact of economic growth and rising energy consumption will result in an increased demand for heat pumps. The growing emphasis on renewable energy owing to the changing energy mix will pave the way for the increased use of geothermal and hydrothermal heat pumps.

With the recovery in the residential construction sector in developed countries and increased demand for housing from developing countries, there will be ample demand for HVAC systems, which will increase the demand for heat pumps. Therefore, growing energy consumption and robust demand from housing sector will add momentum to the global heat pump market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for geothermal heat pumps

Geothermal heat pumps are central heating/cooling systems that either transfer heat from or to the ground. Depending on the application, these systems make use of the earth as the heat source or sink. The shallow surface of the earth's crust up to a depth of 10 feet, normally maintains a fairly constant temperature of 10°C-16°C. Geothermal pumps have the capability to tap into this energy resource to provide the necessary heating and cooling.

"Although geothermal heat pumps have been in existence since the 1940s, they have gained widespread adoption and acceptance only recently owing to their environmental benefits. The global geothermal heat pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period," says Gaurav.

Operational benefits over conventional systems

Heat pumps provide major benefits in comparison to conventional heating and cooling systems like boilers, furnaces, air conditioners, and room heaters. One major advantage is that the same or a single device, i.e., the heat pump, provides the benefits of both heating and cooling throughout the year.

Moreover, in comparison with the other HVAC systems like room heaters, heat pumps deliver better co-efficient of performance (COP) and hence, deliver a more efficient performance. Heat pumps deliver lower operating costs in comparison to other heating systems, especially oil or electric heating systems. In all HVAC systems, service contracts are provided for all components, but heat pumps only need simple maintenance work like the cleaning of filters and coils, which can be done by the consumers themselves. All these factors augur well for the growth of the heat pump water heater market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Variable Refrigerant Flow System Market 2017-2021

Global Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market 2017-2021

Global Teleprotection Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005277/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com