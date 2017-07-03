

Octopus Titan VCT plc (The 'Company')



3 July 2017



Intention to Fundraise



The Company is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription to raise up to £120 million, with an over allotment facility of a further £80 million, in the near future. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in late summer. For further information please contact: Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



