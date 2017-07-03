Regulatory News:

On June 29, 2017, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) completed the sale of the Poitiers Beaulieu site to a family office financed by HSBC.

This shopping center was fully renovated in 2016 and has benefited from New Yorker's deployment of its new store concept over 1,100 sq.m during the first half of 2017.

This transaction is based on a price of Euro 78 million including transfer tax, delivering an exit yield of 5.8% and an IRR of 9.3%.

This operation is enabling Mercialys to realize the value created over the years with this quality site and is fully aligned with the company's strategy, announced at the start of the year, to reduce its loan to value (LTV) ratio and finance a highly accretive development pipeline.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At December 31, 2016, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,229 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 181.9 million on an annualized basis.

At December 31, 2016, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2016, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

