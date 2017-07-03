

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A United Express aircraft's engine caught fire moments after the aircraft landed at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon. However, the 59 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft were evacuated safely without injury.



The SkyWest Airlines aircraft, operating as a United Express commuter flight, was heading from Aspen to Denver on Sunday. The twin-engine Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft reported engine trouble after making a normal landing and its left engine caught fire soon after.



The crew called for airport emergency vehicles to meet the aircraft and all the passengers as well as crew were safely evacuated.



First responders were mobilized to put out the fire. Videos and pictures of the incident were posted by passengers on Twitter.



By late afternoon, the plane was taken to a hangar for further investigation. Airport officials said the National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident.



