Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal high strength laminating adhesives market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the high strength laminating adhesives market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The market comprises of many regional and global vendors who serve end-users such as packaging, industrial, construction, and consumer goods industries. The US and China are the leading markets for high strength laminating adhesives.

"Increasing demand for high strength laminating adhesives is fueled by rapid industrialization and ever-increasing performance standards. In the industrial sector, there has been a considerable shift from the use of traditional fastening systems, such as rivets, welds, and belts, to adhesives for reducing weight and improving efficiency," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead additives, adhesives, and sealantsanalyst from Technavio.

The report also states that the global high strength laminating adhesives market is witnessing technological advances in production capacities and in the enhancement of adhesive and binder properties. Also, manufacturers are focusing on the development of new products that do not emit more VOCs due to the imposition of stringent regulations by various regulatory agencies. They are producing high strength laminating adhesives free of formaldehyde resins to sustain the pressures from environmental lobbies.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

3M

3M operates through five major business segments, namely industrial, safety and graphics, healthcare, electronics and energy, and consumer. It manufactures high strength laminating adhesives for various applications such as automotive applications, coatings, and adhesives. 3M offers the largest portfolio of high strength laminating adhesives for applications across aerospace, construction, electronics, automotive, metalworking, and packaging industries.

Ashland

Ashland provides specialty chemicals and technologies. The company is focusing on acquiring new businesses in high growth areas to enhance its specialty chemicals product portfolio. It offers products for end-use markets such as personal care, pharmaceutical, energy, automotive, food and beverage, construction, and architectural coatings.

H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller is a prominent adhesives manufacturer that offers industrial adhesives globally. The company manufactures adhesives, coatings, paints, and various other specialty chemicals in more than 34 countries. The company has a wide product portfolio of engineering adhesives for many industries, such as automobile, construction, energy, transportation, marine, aerospace, metallurgy, and coal power generation.

Henkel

Henkel operates in both consumer and industrial sectors through three business segments: laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technologies. The adhesive technologies segment provides adhesives, sealants, and surface treatments for consumer and industrial users. The company has successfully positioned itself as one of the prominent suppliers of adhesive technologies through R&D and materials management strategy.

The Dow Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company offers specialty chemicals, advanced materials, and agricultural products and services. The Dow Chemical Company provides high strength laminating adhesives for enhancing adhesion. The company's high strength laminating adhesives have low environmental impact and are convenient to use. Dow offers a wider range of high strength laminating adhesives, primarily for packaging, and automotive applications.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

