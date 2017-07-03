Southgate Solicitors Launches Modern Family Law Firm in London

LONDON, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Young family law solicitor, Hasan Hadi, has launched southgate solicitors, a new and modern family law firm based in London.

southgate solicitors are proud to offer numerous facilities and systems to make the legal process easier for clients. southgate solicitors provide clients the following services: "

The best legal advice

A personal service tailored to the client's needs

The client's expectations and outcomes are achieved as fully as possible

A qualified solicitor dealing personally with the client's case

Secure electronic access to case documents

Transparent pricing and no hidden fees

southgate solicitors implement advanced and cutting edge technology to manage and progress each case which allows costs to be kept low and enables focus on providing clients with a personalised and bespoke service."

The head office is located opposite Southgate Underground station, but clients are served across the country through the successful use of Facetime, Skype and telephoneconferences. Furthermore, in addition to the usual 9-5 meeting times, out-of-hour services are availableto accommodate clients.

southgate solicitors have also launched a simple, yet innovative website which also includes a live chat facility to further assists clients with dealing and approaching solicitors.

Hasan says:"In setting up southgate solicitors, I approached everything from the client's perspective - the choices, designs and decisions were made in order to simplify the solicitor-client relationship and to make use of the latest and most innovative technology available which the majority of long-standing firms are yet to implement, thereby providing a unique service to clients."

Charlie Peat, barrister at 1 Pump Court Chambersalsocommented:"I have had the pleasure of working with Hasan on many occasions over the last few years and I can say without a shadow of a doubt that he is a diligent and hardworking solicitor who is entirely focussed on his client's interests, interests that he represents with passion and integrity. I look forward to continuing that work as Hasan embarks on a venture that I have no doubt will be a success."

