Regulatory News:

Groupe Eurotunnel (Paris:GET):

Graduated from the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, holder of a Master's degree in Project Finance and with fifteen years of experience in Infrastructure Finance, Romain Fournier has joined Groupe Eurotunnel as Chief Financial Officer of ElecLink Limited.

Romain spent the past 10 years with Royal Bank of Canada, first in London and then in Paris, from where he set up and developed the French branch of the bank's Infrastructure advisory platform.

Over this period, Romain acquired a detailed expertise of financings in the Transportation and Energy sectors, for greenfield projects as well as in the context of mergers and acquisitions.

His previous roles gave him exposure to structured financings at HSBC and PwC and to energy infrastructure projects with TOTAL.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005310/en/

Contacts:

Eurotunnel

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email:press@eurotunnel.com

or

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

or

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@eurotunnel.com

or

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@eurotunnel.com