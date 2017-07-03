SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 03, 2017) - Wyoming currently does not have an active gold mine, but GFG Resources is out to change that with a drill program that is both focused on defining ounces for a maiden resource and looking for new gold discoveries, says Brian Skanderbeg, GFG's CEO.

Company included in article: GFG Resources Inc.

The Gold Report: Brian, thanks for joining us today. GFG Resources Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) 2016 drill program at Rattlesnake Hills in Wyoming discovered a new zone northeast of Antelope Basin and showed the potential to link the North Stock and Antelope Basin deposits. How large is the 2017 drill program? What are its goals?

Brian Skanderbeg: GFG is planning an aggressive 2017 drill program. We're going to drill 15,000 meters (15,000m) this year at our Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project. The focus will be on expanding the deposits and growing the new discovery proximal to Antelope Basin, as well as focusing elsewhere on greenfield opportunities. It's a fairly large program, the first aggressive program that GFG has completed on this property.

