Regulatory News:

On June 30, 2017, Plastic Omnium (Paris:POM) definitively sold its Truck composites business to the German group mutares AG.

This body parts and structure design and manufacturing business for the truck industry, which employs 1,500 people, had revenue of approx. €200 million in 2016 for its 9 production sites (5 in France, 1 in Germany, 1 in Mexico and 2 in China). Its sale will have an accretive impact on the Group's profitability.

Plastic Omnium, world leader in exterior components, modules and structural parts, as well as fuel systems for the automotive industry, continues its profitable growth strategy in safe sustainable mobility.

Plastic Omnium is the world leader in automotive exterior components and modules, automotive fuel systems, and waste container solutions for local authorities and companies. The Group and its joint ventures employ 33,000 people in 128 plants, 23 R&D Centers and 31 countries worldwide, supplying 70 carmakers Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005428/en/

Contacts:

Plastic Omnium

Financial information

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 87 64 49

Fax: +33 (0)1 40 87 96 62

investor.relations@plasticomnium.com