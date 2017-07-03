Technavio's latest market research report on theglobal snus marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on foodsector, says, "In terms of production volume, the global snus market stood at 490 million cans in 2016. Scandinavian countries like Sweden and Norway were the leading producers and consumers of snus, followed by the Americas. In the last five years, the global snus market has seen a surge in new product launches, which have innovative flavors."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global snus market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Changing consumption trends in global tobacco market

Increasing consumer engagement and brand loyalty

Rising sustainability in raw tobacco sourcing

The global tobacco market is witnessing a significant shift away from cigarettes, owing to numerous factors such as smoking bans, rising health concerns, and stringent government regulations against cigarettes.

Many products in smokeless tobacco market have gained importance among health-conscious consumers. Many of these contain nicotine, but not the combusted tobacco. Popular smokeless tobacco products are snus, moist snuff, e-cigarettes, vapes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, and non-pharmaceutical nicotine-delivery products.

"Cigarette consumption has been declining in Sweden for the last five years, as the public is increasingly opting for snus products. Whereas in Japan, products like e-cigarettes and vapes have amassed immense popularity in the last five years," says Manjunath.

In recent years, major vendors in the global tobacco market have tried to increase their customer base by educating the public about their less health-damaging product features. For example, In December 2012, Swedish Match opened the world's first snus store in Stockholm, Sweden.

Since then, the company has opened many stores in Strömstad and Gothenburg, which are stocked with its world-renowned snus products. The store staff is trained to advise consumers on the advantage of having snus over other tobacco products. In the US too, the company has made similar efforts to increase consumer awareness on snus. Swedish Match has two pop-up retail stores in Venice Beach and Brooklyn that sell snus products.

Major market vendors source raw tobacco only from global suppliers like Alliance One, ITC, and Universal Leaf, and not from the cultivators. Swedish Match has undertaken an initiative called Sustainable Tobacco Programme (STP) to comply with the requirements outlined in the Supplier Code of Conduct. The company abides by STP, its system for self-assurance, and third-party review of sustainability aspects in tobacco cultivation and manufacturing.

Supplier Code of Conduct states that the key vendors must adhere to lawful labor practices, health and quality assurance of the products, and environmental concerns. Due to continuous efforts of vendors to ensure sustainability in raw tobacco sourcing, suppliers, too, perform risk assessments on the products and establish plans for continuous product developments. These initiatives by vendors and suppliers help to improve the quality of the sourced raw tobacco and keep a check on the price fluctuations leading to consumer satisfaction and overall market growth.

