

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flash back to twenty years ago. Netflix began as a streaming media service that only offered old movies. It didn't gain much popularity either. But as it evolved, Netflix began to offer not only newer films, but also a wide selection of television shows. Soon, a Netflix subscription became ubiquitous in homes. However, Netflix's masterstroke was when it began creating its own original series that became a hit with people. The company began producing original content in 2013 with one of its most sensational hits to date, the political drama 'House of Cards'. The success of these originals encouraged Netflix to continue developing new viewer content by creating its own shows. However, these Netflix original series are said to have very high production costs. So, how much does Netflix spend on these big-budget shows? Though Netflix does not always reveal the exact costs, some good estimates are available. Here is a countdown of the Netflix originals that cost the most to produce: some smashing hits, others damp squibs.



