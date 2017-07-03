(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|June 2017
|
63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 61,237,012
Previous declaration
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|May 2017
|
63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 61,236, 592
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 475,759,800.00 euros
Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005447/en/
Contacts:
Gecina