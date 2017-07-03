

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first day of the new trading week solidly in positive territory. After a positive start to the day, the market advanced further in the afternoon, following the open on Wall Street.



Energy stocks turned in a strong performance, as crude oil prices climbed above $46 a barrel. Better than expected manufacturing data from China also provided a boost to shares of mining stocks. Bank stocks also turned in a solid performance Monday, thanks to comments from both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England last week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.10 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.45 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.22 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.22 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 1.47 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.88 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.16 percent.



In Frankfurt, ThyssenKrupp rallied 4.86 percent. Handelsblatt reported that the German industrial group is likely to make a decision by the end of September on Tata Steel merger.



In Paris, Danone gained 1.32 percent as the food group entered into a binding agreement to sell Stonyfield, one of its U.S. dairy subsidiaries, to Lactalis for a purchase price of $875 million.



In London, Aggreko lost 0.81 percent after announcing it would acquire Younicos in a 40 million pounds deal.



Severn Trent fell 0.41 percent after the utilities giant announced the sale of its North American business.



Plus500 soared 3.85 percent after the global leader in online trading platforms announced it expects a strong performance in the first half of this year.



Engineering firm ABB advanced 1.18 percent in Zurich. The company has agreed to acquire the mission-critical communication business of the KEYMILE Group in order to strengthen its communication networks portfolio.



Carige jumped 4 percent in Milan ahead of a board meeting to discuss plans to raise capital and shed bad loans.



The Eurozone unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level in more than eight years in May, official data showed Monday.



Purchasing Managers' survey data revealed that the euro area expanded at the fastest pace in over six years in June and exceeded the initial estimate, reflecting improved performances across major economies.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 9.3 percent in May, the same rate as in April, which was the lowest rate seen since March 2009, Eurostat reported.



Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over six years in June and exceeded the initial estimate, reflecting improved performances across major economies. The final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.4 in June from 57.0 in May, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The score was slightly above the flash estimate of 57.3.



The UK manufacturing sector expanded at the weakest pace in three months in June as increases in orders and production decelerated from May.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.3 in June from revised 56.3 in May, survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Monday. This was the lowest reading in three months.



The score was forecast to fall slightly to 56.5 from May's initially published value of 56.7.



China's manufacturing activity recovered in June with firms reporting slightly stronger increases in production and new orders. The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in June from 49.6 in May, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday. The reading was expected to fall to 49.8.



Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at an accelerated rate in the month of June, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Monday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 57.8 in June from 54.9 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.2.



With a jump in spending on public construction offsetting a drop in spending on private construction, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing that U.S. construction spending was unchanged in the month of May.



The report said construction spending was unchanged at an annual rate of $1.23 trillion in May after falling by 0.7 percent in April. Economists had expected spending to rise by 0.2 percent.



