UBM PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, July 3
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 3 July 2017
|Name of applicant:
|UBM plc
|Name of schemes:
|UBM Sharesave Scheme
UBM International Sharesave Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 January 2017
|To:
|30 June 2017
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|1,032,691
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
|109,098
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|923,593
|Name of contact:
|Nigel Youds
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 921 5000