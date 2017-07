Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:RCF) and Oddo Corporate Finance, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2017:

20,500 shares,

€5,036,381.33

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2016, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares,

€5,753,464.40

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assests were allocated to the liquidity account:

1,500 shares,

€2,000,000.00

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005458/en/

Contacts:

Teleperformance