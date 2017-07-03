Agreement expands SpineGuard's DSG™ technology beyond spine

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that develops and markets disposable medical devices designed to make spine surgery safer, announced today an exclusive licensing agreement with Adin Dental Implant Systems for the use of SpineGuard's Dynamic Surgical Guidance (DSG™) technology in the field of dental implantology. Adin develops, manufactures and sells products and services in the dental field, offering state-of-the-art innovative technological solutions to its customers worldwide.

SpineGuard and Adin have identified three major dental applications for DSG™ with an estimated combined potential of 8 million dental procedures. Among other terms, the deal between the two companies includes technology transfer, product development support, upfront, milestones and royalty payments.

"This licensing agreement is a big step forward for SpineGuard as it demonstrates the potential of our DSG™ technology beyond spine surgery," said Pierre Jérôme, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard. "From the beginning of our discussions with Adin's team, we shared a clear vision and contagious enthusiasm. Both increased as we validated the feasibility of using DSG™ in dental applications, outlined the product development plan and defined mutually agreeable business terms. The number of dental implant procedures which could potentially benefit from DSG™ is about eight times bigger than instrumented spine fusions with a strong demand for technologies bringing meaningful innovation, facts that drive really exciting perspectives for SpineGuard."

"The collaboration with SpineGuard is an important step toward making this innovative technology accessible to Adin's patients and doctors, which form Adin's client-base," added Eyal Milman, CEO and co-founder of Adin. "Adin is wholeheartedly committed to make use of, and provide accessibility to, innovative technologies in the dental field, with the purpose of allowing hundreds of thousands of dentists worldwide to perform procedures once considered complex and complicated, in a faster, simpler and more secure way. Adin finds this highly innovative DSG™ technology suitable for this purpose of making such treatments accessible for millions of patients. With SpineGuard, Adin not only has found a best-fitting technology, but also an amazing team. Adin is full of excitement for the future of this partnership"

"Modern Dental Implantology is derived and developed from the orthopedic field due to the immense contribution of Prof. Per-Ingvar Brånemark. It is only obvious and expected that the technologies of Adin and SpineGuard complement and synergize with one another. Both teams are confident and determined to open new treatment options that will allow surgeons to perform complex surgeries in both accurate and minimally invasive ways. We look forward to implementing and expanding the DSG™ technology in maxillofacial applications, and are committed to improving the treatment options, safety and quality of life of our patients," concludedProfessor Adi Lorean, maxillofacial surgeon in Tel Aviv, Israel, and member of Adin's Scientific Advisory Board

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG™ (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard®, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 50,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG™ enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard® delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG™ platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Adin was founded in 2001 by Eyal Milman and Yechezkel Adin. Adin develops, manufactures and sells products and services in the dental field, including dental implant systems, to more than 60 countries around the world. The company employs over 160 workers in Israel, and a further 100 employees worldwide. Adin strives to be at the forefront of technology, to seek and manufacture innovative technological solutions for the benefit of its customers worldwide, and provide high-quality products and services that allow the treat of any case with unmatched success rates, whilst ensuring the entire assortment of its dental solutions is accessible and affordable to every clinician and every patient anywhere. Among other things, Adin has developed an Intra-Oral Scanner that will lead doctors into the digital world.

