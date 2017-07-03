Technavio analysts forecast the global spotting scope marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global spotting scopemarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts consider the revenue generated from the sales of both commercial and military-grade spotting scopes in FY2016.

The collaborative exercises among the military agencies of allied countries have necessitated the upgrading of existing weapons and associated support systems. There have been several bilateral exercises in the last couple of years where the participating forces have emphasized joint training of long-range sniping. This led to the increased use of spotting mechanisms to evaluate the effectiveness of long-range shootings.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global spotting scope market:

Collaborative exercises fueling demand for military-grade spotting scopes

The rising instability in various regions across the globe, including political volatility, violence, and the growing dominance of rebel forces, has dominated contemporary military agenda in the international community over the last few years. Because of this, various military organizations have been emphasizing establishing bilateral training exercises, so that they can exchange their combating knowledge and expertise.

Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst at Technavio, says, "The military forces of the participating countries are jointly taking up long-range precision rifle shooting exercises. Such exercises require extensive training and support mechanisms. The role of the spotter becomes essential in terms of determining the effectiveness of a shot taken by the rifleman. A spotter helps the rifleman in determining the wind velocity and direction

Consideration of tactical advantages of employing sniper teams in volatile areas

Conventionally, a sniper team comprises a rifleman and a spotter, which allows many tactical advantages to the military agencies in volatile areas when compared with deploying a lone rifleman (sniper). The spotter carries an advanced scope that is much more powerful than the scope attached to the sniper rifle. The spotter uses spotting scopes to aid the sniper in observing the target and set up for a shot.

"The deployment of such sniper teams has a substantial impact on the overall efficacy of rescue operations. The British Army employs two personnel in a sniper team, where the more experienced one is assigned the task of spotting and directing the marksman, planning routes, identifying targets, and gauging shooting parameters like windage, range to target, air density, and angle of the shot," adds Moutushi.

Growing interest in wildlife photography and bird-watching

Wildlife photography and the study of the behaviors of animals and birds have emerged as popular hobbies in many countries across the globe. Along with technical knowledge and time-management skills, such photographers and enthusiasts also require advanced cameras and related equipment like spotting scopes.

Many companies have introduced advanced spotting scopes in the last couple of years. For instance, Bushnell offers the 4x 50mm NightWatch Night Vision spotting scopes for wildlife photography. This spotting scope has a viewing range of 700 feet at night. Likewise, the increasing demand for angled-body spotting scopes in bird-watching has significantly changed the market dynamics.

Top vendors:

Celestron

KOWA Optimed

Leupold Optics

Nikon

SWAROVSKI OPTIK

