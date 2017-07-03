

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market posted gains in early trade Monday and advanced further in the afternoon. The positive open on Wall Street and stronger than expected U.S. manufacturing data helped to fuel the gains in the second half of the session.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.16 percent Monday and finished at 9,009.81. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.43 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.04 percent.



Bank stocks were strong across Europe, following comments from both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England last week. Credit Suisse jumped 3.4 percent and UBS gained 3.3 percent. Julius Baer climbed 2.8 percent and Partners Group added 1.2 percent.



The insurance stocks also turned in a solid performance. Swiss Life advanced 2.8 percent, Swiss Re rose 1.7 percent and Zurich increased 2.0 percent.



Lonza climbed 2.8 percent LafargeHolcim added 2.7 percent. Engineering firm ABB advanced 1.2 percent. The company has agreed to acquire the mission-critical communication business of the KEYMILE Group in order to strengthen its communication networks portfolio.



The index heavyweights all finished in the green Monday. Roche rose 0.9 percent and Novartis climbed 1.0 percent. Shares of Nestlé also finished higher by 0.3 percent.



