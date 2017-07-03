73 HEC Startups Move Into Station F

PARIS, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The HEC Paris Incubator - part of the school'sEntrepreneurship Center -today relocatesto Station F, theworld'slargest startup campus. The business school's 73 startups settled into a 700m² open-space and will now benefit from the strength of the HEC Paris network to accelerate the development of their new businesses.

By staying at Station F, the HEC Paris Incubator will triple its size, in terms of space - growing from 230m² to 700m² - and the number of startups it coaches - increasing from 25 to 73. The HEC Paris Incubator continues tocultivate itsdiversity thanks toits18 different business sectors, the number of startups co-founded by women (43%), its pure players, its physical products as well as associations, its entrepreneurs aged between 20and 60 years and the dozen different nationalities represented.This helps to createa community of mutual assistance aimed at optimizing the value of creation.

The installation of this new hub in an emblematic campus is a way of uniting the HEC Paris community with its entrepreneurs. "Our community of startuppershaveshown greatenthusiasm for to this project," declared Antoine Leprêtre, manager of the Incubator."At HEC Paris, we believe the education of entrepreneurs and innovators can enable us to have a lasting impact on the economy. By firmly establishing ourselves at Station F, we want to devote all our knowledge and network to servicing future companies."

With over 1000 on-site start-ups, 3,000 workstations, 60 meeting rooms, 8 event spaces and 26 support programs (including Facebook, Private Sales, Ashoka ...), Station F represents a unique environment for emulation and collaborative work. And allunder one roof. The support programs present are pooling their resources to enable startups to benefit from an unparalleled offer of workshops and conferences.Station F's principle assets are itsnegotiated partnerships with numerous service providers, the daily presence of investors and the international visibility of this campus. Theseallow entrepreneurs to save time in the development of their own individual companies.

The HEC Incubator is a startup of startups. It enables entrepreneurs to accomplish their objectivesin one year, a feat they could not have achievedin three. It is a tailor-made support program: depending on the requirements of the incubators and their specificity (sector, maturity, etc.), the Incubator adapts and customizes its offeraccording to the startup's needs on a weekly basis.

HEC startups present at Station F: Absolutely French, AdAlong, Advitam, ALFINEO, art meets art, askAndy, BATIPHOENIX, BimBimGo, BioPharmScreener, Born to Learn, Citron, Clovis, Copelican, Cycloponics, Data Soluce, Dataswati, DIGISTRATES PHARMA (Pharmizz), Dropcontact, Endeer, Épaté, FEM 21, Gameo, Garantme, GeoUniq, Hyphen Pro, Innovinco, Joe&Avrel's, JUST HELP, Kobus Tech, La Mama des chantiers, LABORATOIRES ESTHÉTIC, Laboté, Labstorant, LAMPION, Le Village Potager, Lead Guru, LeCiseau, Les 3Dandies, Les filles en rouge, Les Sublimes, LexDev, LoveAffr, Luko, Madumbo, Medadom, medGo, Medway Assistance, MeilleureCopro, Menestia, Mon Beau Terroir, My Job Glasses, NEYB'S, Nouveausouffle, On The Prairie, Optimetriks, Peers Up, Postmii, Révele, Rue Rangoli, SEAVER, Sillages Paris, Simundia, skilbill, Smart Monument, Smirk, Solen, SPARTAN, Spred, Tripafrique, TRONE, Up2School, Vegg'up, YOGIST.