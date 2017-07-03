

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is gaining ground against all of its major rivals Monday afternoon. Trading activity has been somewhat subdued today, due to the shortened trading day for the equity markets and tomorrow's Fourth of July holiday. However, investors have reacted positively to the release of the better than expected ISM manufacturing report this morning.



Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at an accelerated rate in the month of June, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Monday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 57.8 in June from 54.9 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.2.



With a jump in spending on public construction offsetting a drop in spending on private construction, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing that U.S. construction spending was unchanged in the month of May.



The report said construction spending was unchanged at an annual rate of $1.23 trillion in May after falling by 0.7 percent in April. Economists had expected spending to rise by 0.2 percent.



The dollar has climbed to around $1.1360 against the Euro Monday afternoon, from an early high of $1.1424.



The Eurozone unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level in more than eight years in May, official data showed Monday.



Purchasing Managers' survey data revealed that the euro area expanded at the fastest pace in over six years in June and exceeded the initial estimate, reflecting improved performances across major economies.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 9.3 percent in May, the same rate as in April, which was the lowest rate seen since March 2009, Eurostat reported.



Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over six years in June and exceeded the initial estimate, reflecting improved performances across major economies. The final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.4 in June from 57.0 in May, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The score was slightly above the flash estimate of 57.3.



The buck has risen to around $1.2950 against the pound sterling Monday afternoon, from a low of $1.3022 this morning.



The UK manufacturing sector expanded at the weakest pace in three months in June as increases in orders and production decelerated from May.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.3 in June from revised 56.3 in May, survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Monday. This was the lowest reading in three months.



The score was forecast to fall slightly to 56.5 from May's initially published value of 56.7.



The greenback has broken out to a month and a half high of Y113.350 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from a low of Y112.185 this morning.



The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in June, although at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4. That's down from 53.1 in May, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Japan's consumer sentiment weakened unexpectedly in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday. The consumer confidence index fell to seasonally adjusted 43.3 in June from 43.6 in May. The score was forecast to improve to 43.9.



An index monitoring business sentiment in Japan surged in the second quarter of 2017, the Bank of Japan said on Monday in its quarterly Tankan business survey.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +17, beating expectations for +15 and up from +12 in the previous quarter.



The outlook came in at +15, also topping expectations for +14 and up from +11 in the three months prior.



