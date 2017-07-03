Regulatory News:

Following the end on June 30, 2017 of the share repurchase agreement of Publicis Groupe S.A. (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] announced on March 13, 2017, the liquidity contract of Publicis Groupe resumed its normal course today as planned.

