

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to surge Monday, posting an eight consecutive daily advance, the longest such streak in months.



In thin trade ahead of the July 4 break, WTI light sweet crude oil jumped 78 cents to $46.83 a barrel, the highest since early May.



Prices have rallied since plunging into bear market territory on a mid-June collapse.



Analysts say OPEC is determined to re-balance global oil market amid a stubborn supply glut. Meanwhile, the U.S. rig count fell last week for the first time in about five months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX