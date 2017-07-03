

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures plunged Monday as stocks and oil prices rallied, signaling a shift toward riskier assets.



Expectations the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates also hurt gold prices in the wake of last week's better-than-forecast final read on U.S. GDP.



Gold dropped $20 to $1223 an ounce, the lowest in more than a month.



Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at an accelerated rate in the month of June, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Monday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 57.8 in June from 54.9 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.2.



With a jump in spending on public construction offsetting a drop in spending on private construction, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing that U.S. construction spending was unchanged in the month of May.



The report said construction spending was unchanged at an annual rate of $1.23 trillion in May after falling by 0.7 percent in April. Economists had expected spending to rise by 0.2 percent.



