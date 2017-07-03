Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal brain monitoring devices marketreport. This market research report also lists ten other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the brain monitoring devices market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of many global as well as regional players. The leading market players of brain monitoring devices are Compumedics, Medtronic, NIHON KOHDEN, Natus Medical, and GE Healthcare. These companies are focusing on upgrading their technology to have a competitive edge over each other. However, there are many small players and other prominent vendors accounting for a market share of the devices.

"The vendors are offering the most innovative non-invasive and portable devices with increased precision and higher resolution. The market is expected to become more competitive with the increasing availability of low-cost products," says Neha Noopur, a lead analyst from Technavio for patient monitoring devices research.

The report also states that in 2016, the Americas dominated the global brain monitoring devices market with the US being the major contributor to the market growth. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. Although APAC is the least penetrated market, it is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Compumedics

Compumedics is a medical device company focused on the development of medical devices specific to sleep disorder diagnosis, neurological disease monitoring, devices for brain research, and ultrasonic monitoring of blood flow through the brain. The company has two own subsidiaries, namely, Germany-based DWL and the US-based Neuroscan. Along with this, Compumedics has an international presence in the Americas, APAC, and Europe, and the Middle East.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare develops and manufactures medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, and other services related to healthcare like performance improvement and performance solution services, and drug discovery. It provides products in various categories such as patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, advanced visualization, CT, EP recording, MRI, molecular imaging, radiography and fluoroscopy, respiratory care, ultrasound, and surgical imaging.

Medtronic

Medtronic operates across four core business areas that include cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. It has three strategic priorities that include therapy innovation, globalization, and economic value. It is focusing on developing new products through innovation and expanding its business in emerging economies.

Natus Medical

Natus Medical provides newborn care and neurology products and services used for diagnosis, screening, treatment, and monitoring of neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, and sleep disorders. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, and clinics globally. Its neurology business unit consists of various product lines that include EEG, EMG, polysomnography (PSG), IOM, TCD, long-term monitoring (LTM).

NIHON KOHDEN

NIHON KOHDEN is Japan's leading developer, distributor, and manufacturer of electronic medical equipment with subsidiaries in the US, Asia, and Europe and its distributors spread across the globe. Its major product lines include patient monitors, EMG, EEG, Electrocardiographs, defibrillators, and hematology analyzers. The company is continuously focusing on introducing new products as well as strengthening its technological development competencies.

