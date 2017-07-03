Technavio's latest market research report on the global brushed DC motors marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005542/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global brushed DC motors market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automation sector, says, "Unlike the brushless DC motors, brushed DC motors do not have any sensors and work on the basis of electromagnetic principle. This makes them less expensive as compared to the brushless DC motors. Consequently, these motors are being used by process industries for diverse applications."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global brushed DC motors market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Motors with variable speed drives and wireless chips for controlling

Customization of brushed DC motors

Miniaturization of motor size and increasing use in the healthcare industry

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Motors with variable speed drives and wireless chips for controlling

Wireless chip controllers help in regulating the speed of the motors. As this controller helps in controlling the direction of rotation and the speed of the motors, it smoothens the function. In applications that require varying speeds such as CNC machines and compressors, these controllable motors are quite useful.

"Embedded chips in the motors help in controlling them from a very long range. Through increased use of IoT in industries, the wireless chips help to control two or more motors. This wireless chip helps in accelerating and decelerating the motors as well as in aiding the start and stop functionality," says Bharath.

Customization of brushed DC motors

Brushed DC motors are used in a wide range of applications from the process industry to discrete industry. These motors are available in four diverse types, such as permanent magnet brushed DC motors, series wound brushed DC motors, shunt wound brushed DC motors, and compound wound brushed DC motors. Based on their need and functionality, users select brushed DC motors in various application areas. These customized motors provide higher output and yield without damaging the motors.

Miniaturization of motor size and increasing use in the healthcare industry

The growth of automation and robotics in the healthcare industry has created a greater need for small brushed DC motors to maximize the space utilization. Miniaturization of brushed DC motors will help end-user industries in saving space.

The miniature motors will also help in the development of medical equipment in the healthcare industry. The miniature motors with high torque speed can help resolve the problem of space utilization where there is a higher need for small motors with high power torque. For instance, implant pumps use small Maxon EC 13 motors, which are produced by Maxon Motor. It provides low speed and high torque with stable operation.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electronic Pressure Switches Market 2017-2021

Global Passive Component Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005542/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com