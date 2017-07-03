

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Gatwick Airport, the second busiest airport in London, had to shutdown on Sunday due to a drone sighting.



'Unconfirmed reports of a drone sighting led to runway suspension for a total of 14 mins. Operations fully resumed and police investigating,' the Gatwick airport officials tweeted.



According to reports, Gatwick's runway was shutdown for nine minutes at 6:10 p.m. London time and again for five minutes at 6:36 p.m. London time.



BBC report says that four EasyJet flights were diverted, while one British Airways flight was sent to Bournemouth Airport. Other flights were put into holding patterns as a precaution.



