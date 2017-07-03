

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) is interested in acquiring Walt Disney (DIS), according to a report by Claire Atkinson of New York Post.



However, RBC Capital's media analyst Steven Cahall has warned investors that rumors spread by The Post have a low probability. He has suggested to check other sources as well.



According to the Post, a well-placed banker told On the Money not to count Verizon out of a deal to acquire Walt Disney.



'Though not fake news, we think the Post's burden of legitimacy for publishing such ideas is below that of publications like the WSJ, Reuters and Bloomberg,' Cahall said. 'But to its credit, we note that it occasionally gets these M&A calls right.'



'We'd thus advise investors to assign the Post's report a low probability, but perhaps do their own channel checks at the The Algonquin, The Grill and Monkey Bar,' Cahall added.



