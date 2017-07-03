

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings, the biggest gaming and internet company in China, said that it will restrict the amount of time that children play its games, especially the popular 'Honour of Kings'.



The company has made the decision after receiving numerous complaints from parents and teachers about children being addicted to the popular game.



From Monday, children under 12 years will be allowed to log in for only one hour a day, while children between 12 and 18 years will be allowed to play for two hours. The company will also not allow children under 12 years to log in after 9 p.m.



'Honor of Kings,' a multiplayer online battle game, has over 200 million users and is one of the top-grossing mobile game in the world.



Tencent will also restrict how much money children can spend on the game.



Chinese state media quoted a company spokesperson saying that 'even though as of now, China has not yet passed clear regulations dealing with gaming addiction, we have decided to take the lead'.



The game based on Chinese historical characters is the world's top-grossing game by worldwide iOS and Google Play revenue in May, according to mobile data intelligence firm App Annie's latest monthly index.



'There are no rules to prevent indulgence in mobile games in China, but we decided to be the first to try to dispel parental worries by limiting play time and forcing children to log off,' Tencent said on its official WeChat account.



